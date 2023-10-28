DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
About 'BOOTS!': Hosts and DJs Sarah Savannah and Maxwell Edison spin Garage, R&B, and Soul at 45rpm to get your hands clapping and hips shaking, while their Go-Go dancers spread good vibes and groovy moves from dusk 'til dawn!
This is a 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.