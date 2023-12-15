Top track

Audio Bullys (Live): 20 Years of Ego War

KOKO
Fri, 15 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£29.25

About

Celebrating 20 years since the release of the record that established the duo as one of the most exciting acts in the UK music scene, Audio Bullys return to the stage at Koko, London on the 15th of December.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Percolate Live.

Lineup

Audio Bullys

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open6:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

