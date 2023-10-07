Top track

Victony - Soweto - Sped Up (with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue : POOL PARTY ROOFTOP

La Nonna Gioia
Sat, 7 Oct, 3:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Victony - Soweto - Sped Up (with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe)
Got a code?

About

La Bringue te propose une Pool Party sur un rooftop en plein Montpellier !

Le concept ? Imagine un Oasis GIRLS ONLY. Les pieds dans l'eau, allongée sur ton transat ou sur une bouée dans la piscine, tu profites de ton verre au soleil dans une ambiance 100% Read more

Présenté par La Bringue.

Venue

La Nonna Gioia

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.