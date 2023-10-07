Top track

Gallowdance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lebanon Hanover (2nd Night) in Los Angeles

Catch One
Sat, 7 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$52.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gallowdance
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Lebanon Hanover (2nd Night)

Catch One

October 7th 2023

18+ / 6pm

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Lebanon Hanover

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.