DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sun Daily: Nigerian Independence Day at Freehold

Freehold
Sun, 1 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE: VIP@SCHIMANSKINYC.COM

21+ ONLY | NO REFUNDS

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Schimanski

Venue

Freehold

45 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.