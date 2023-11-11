DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *
.
Whilst the outside world preps for Halloween with, we are sliding in another genuine b*ttpluger into the contemporary spheres of Untertage before its closure.
.
/// ABOUT KLUB VERBOTEN
Klub Verboten launched i
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.