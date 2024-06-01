Top track

Living On The Ceiling

Blancmange

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

British electronic band Blancmange are excited to announce their first ever ‘Best Of’ Tour, celebrating 45 years since they first formed in 1979. The tour is to be a celebration of a band who are willing to change and adapt new styles within their electro Read more

Presented by Senbla.

Lineup

Blancmange

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

