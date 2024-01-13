DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tasha Leaper as Madonna

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After such a great show at The Brudenell last year we've decided it would be great to have Tasha back again.

Tasha Leaper is Madonna in a tribute to the pop diva herself, covering many of the greatest hits from her career along with some of the classic lo Read more

TV's Over Presents...

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.