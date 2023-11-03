DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CayleySpivey w TyzoBloom, Lyncs, & Avery Cyrus(DJ)

The Goldfish
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:00 pm
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cayley Spivey is an LGBTQ+ alt pop artist based in LA. They began their career performing under a project known as Small Talks, recording and touring as a three-piece band. Under the Small Talks name, Spivey released the EP 'Until It Turns to Petals' in 20 Read more

Presented by The Goldfish.

Lineup

Cayley Spivey

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

