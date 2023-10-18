DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pietro Casella

Fishmarket
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatrePadova
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Nel suo terzo spettacolo di Stand-Up Comedy, un cresciutissimo Pietro Casella si arroga di spiegarvi la vita. Professore diplomato ai bagni delle stazioni, Casella parlerà di tentativi fallimentari nel sesso, di menti deboli, di un tremendo stereotipo che Read more

Presentato da For Laugh's Sake

Lineup

Venue

Fishmarket

Via Fra' Paolo Sarpi 37, 35138 Padua Padua, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

