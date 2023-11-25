Top track

Younsss - Abysses

Younsss en concert

Le Café de la Danse
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Younsss en concert au Café de la danse le Samedi 25 Novembre 2023 à 20h

Tout public

Présenté par MC5.

Lineup

Younsss

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

