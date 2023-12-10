DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

COMEDY! Por Favor - Especial Navidad

The Bill Murray
Sun, 10 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comedy por favor es esto, un show de Stand Up Comedy en español para reírse en una ciudad donde hace falta, Londres!

La idea es tener un lugar donde cómicos hispano hablantes se sienten seguros de poder hacer sus monólogos en una ciudad lejos de casa.

Presented by Angel Comedy.

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

