Black Belt Eagle Scout

Sneaky Pete's
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£14.38

Event information

This land runs through Katherine Paul’s blood. And it called to her. In dreams she saw the river, her ancestors, and her home. When the land calls, you listen. And KP found herself far from her ancestral lands during a time of collective trauma, when the w Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

