I'll Write You Something New Palermo (turno B)

Santi Euno e Giuliano
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I’LL WRITE YOU SOMETHING NEW PALERMO

Maria Luisa Usai

Progetto finalista Biennale Venezia College Performer 2021
Progetto Teatro Bastardo Call for Projects 2023

Una performance partecipativa che utilizza la comunicazione via posta come strumento per i Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
Santi Euno e Giuliano

Piazza Sant' Euno, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

