PK TAMPA

Mamajuana Café Tampa
Fri, 13 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTampa
$30.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PK freestyle dono dos hits "indomavel", "quando a vontade bater", "barcelona" está chegando em tampa para esse mega evento junto ao baile do jhonex

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PH Entertainment.

Venue

Mamajuana Café Tampa

9202 Anderson Road, Tampa, Florida 33634, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
360 capacity

