Top track

Siamese Elephants - Dancing in the City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Siamese Elephants + Midnight Rodeo

Supersonic
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Siamese Elephants - Dancing in the City
Got a code?

About

***Si vous aimez... Foals, Parcels & The Kooks

SIAMESE ELEPHANTS*
(Indie pop - Milshake Records - Vienne, AUT)
MIDNIGHT RODEO
(Psychedelic art pop - Fat Cat Records - Nottingham, UK)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FI Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Midnight Rodeo

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.