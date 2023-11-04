Top track

You've Got That Sound

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toy Tonics Jam | Base Milano

BASE Milano
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You've Got That Sound
Got a code?

About

Club Nation Agency e Offbeart presentano Toy Tonics Jam Milano, diventato un fenomeno cult e presente con i suoi resident parties a Londra, Parigi e Barcellona, lo presentiamo per la prima volta a BASE nel cuore del quartiere del desing milanese.

Questo è Read more

Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.