DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Club Nation Agency e Offbeart presentano Toy Tonics Jam Milano, diventato un fenomeno cult e presente con i suoi resident parties a Londra, Parigi e Barcellona, lo presentiamo per la prima volta a BASE nel cuore del quartiere del desing milanese.
Questo è
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.