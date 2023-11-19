Top track

Margarita Witch Cult - The Witchfinder Comes

Sasquatch (Second Show)

The Black Heart
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Desertscene London Proudly Presents:

Sasquatch (Second Show)

+ Margarita Witch Cult

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Desertscene London.

Lineup

Margarita Witch Cult, Sasquatch

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

