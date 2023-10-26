DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Life Taken, Last Laugh, Submerge + more

Amityville Music Hall
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Thursday, October 26th

Life Taken

Last Laugh

Submerge

High Reach

Chastity

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$15

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

