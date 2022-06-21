Top track

The Reds, Pinks and Purples - Too Late for an Early Grave

The Reds, Pinks & Purples + Firestations

Dareshack
21 Jun - 22 Jun
GigsBristol
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Reds, Pinks & Purples is the post-indie project of Glenn Donaldson from San Francisco who releases songs like monthly postcards to a loyal following, amassing a huge catalogue of cathartic guitar pop – releasing 8 LPs over the last 5 years. The band de...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Firestations, The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

