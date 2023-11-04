DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
November 4th 2023
As You Are presents:
- Somna (Satellites Album Tour)
- Pablo Artigas (Story of Mu Album Release Party)
- Monoverse
Now And Then NYC
290 Meserole St. Brooklyn NY 11206
10pm - 4 am
21+
This is a 21+ event.
