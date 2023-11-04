Top track

Somna, Pablo Artigas, Monoverse | As You Are

Now & Then NYC
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

November 4th 2023

As You Are presents:

- Somna (Satellites Album Tour)
- Pablo Artigas (Story of Mu Album Release Party)
- Monoverse

Now And Then NYC
290 Meserole St. Brooklyn NY 11206
10pm - 4 am
21+

This is a 21+ event.

Lineup

Somna, Monoverse, Pablo Artigas

Venue

Now & Then NYC

290 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

