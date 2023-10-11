Top track

Palmyra

Nadah El Shazly, Elvin Brandhi @ Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nadah è la protagonista della 'new vawe' egiziana. Una scena contemporanea che abbiamo già ospitato a Pordenone con Maurice Louca e con Dwarfs of east Agouza. Insieme all'amica gallese Elvin Brandhi, si edibiranno dapprima singolarmente e poi in ensamble. Read more

Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Nadah El Shazly, Elvin Brandhi

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

