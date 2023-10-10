DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gravity Bookings and Maggie’s Mashup

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 10 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gravity Bookings and Maggie’s Mashup Show

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

