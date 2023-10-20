Top track

Moïse Turizer + Contre Soirée + Batterie Faible

Supersonic
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de...Sextile, TR/ST & La Femme

MOÏSE TURIZER
(Electro punk - Lofish Records - Paris, FR)
CONTRE SOIRÉE
(Goths on speed - Lofish Records - Paris, FR)
BATTERIE FAIBLE
(Electro post punk - Lofish Records - Paris, Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Contre Soirée, Moïse Turizer

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

