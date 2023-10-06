Top track

Diplo - On My Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Diplo

Estelle's
Fri, 6 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJAustin
Selling fast
From $64.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Diplo - On My Mind
Got a code?

About

Diplo at Estelle's on Friday, October 6th, 9 pm - 2 am⁠

Email estelle@nocohospitalityatx.com for a table

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Estelle's.

Venue

Estelle's

400 Colorado Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.