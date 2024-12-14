Top track

The Cave

Orphaned Land + Guests / Le Ferrailleur, Nantes

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 14 Dec 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Morrigan présente en accord avec Access Live et le Motocultor Festival :

Orphaned Land + Azteca + Ring of Gyges + Royal Rage + Strale

Dans le cadre du Motocultor Across Europe Tour 2024

Samedi 27 Janvier 2024

Le Ferrailleur, 44200 Nantes

Tout public
Présenté par Morrigan Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Orphaned Land, Royal Rage, Ring of Gyges and 2 more

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

