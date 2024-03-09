Top track

Top track

Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind

Nitti

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
DJRichmond
About

Nitti aka NITTI GRITTI
Performing live at Ember Music Hall
Doors open at 8pm

Ricky Mears, better known as NITTI is a Los Angeles based record producer, DJ and vocalist. His collaboration with Party Favor as Sidepiece, a music duo group, was nominated...

Presented by LXGRP

Lineup

Nitti

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

