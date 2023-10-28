Top track

P!nk - So What

So Fetch - 2000s Halloween Party

Y2K Liverpool
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

So Fetch is coming back for a Halloween Special! 🖤

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong. So Fetch is happening, playing all your favourite hits from the 00s

Think Britney Spears to Avril Lavign...

Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

Y2K Liverpool

17-21 Fleet Street, Liverpool, L1 4AR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

