Nuit Incolore

Warehouse Nantes
Thu, 14 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

C’est lors d’une de ses interminables insomnies que le jeune

suisse Théo Marclay trouve son nom de scène : NUIT INCOLORE.

Désormais, il passera le reste de ses nuits blanches entre

les murs froids de sa chambre d’étudiant à composer des

chansons, sembl...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent.
W SPECTACLE PRESENTE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nuit Incolore

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

