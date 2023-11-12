DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abrielle Scharff, Sarah Gross

The Sultan Room
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
They started as mutual friends, now they have mutual fans. Join the rising NY-based singer/songwriters Sarah Gross and Abrielle Scharff as they play sets composed of fan favorites, deep cuts, and new releases. Abrielle celebrating the release of her EP, “T...

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

