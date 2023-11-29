DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of ADHD: Navigating Neurodiversity

Hope Street Xchange
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkSunderland
£15
About

A simple scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you'll be left questioning: do I have ADHD? The rise in ADHD in adults is undeniable. But only since 2008 has adult ADHD been formally recognised in the UK. It has been suggested that about 1.5 million adults

Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

Hope Street Xchange

1-3 Hind Street, SR1 3QD, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

