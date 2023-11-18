DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Klangzeit Festival: Rotten Sun, Yuko Araki, Rojin Sharafi

IKLECTIK
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IKLECTIK and Klanghaus Sound Art Centre present,

Klangzeit Festival 2023

Day 2 - Live @ IKLECTIK

18 November 2023 | Doors: 8pm - Start: 8:30pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £10 Early Bird / £12 First Release / £15 Last release

Klangha Read more

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Yuko Araki, Rojin Sharafi, Mia Zabelka

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.