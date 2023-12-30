Top track

Denis Sulta (All Night Long)

Phonox
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

"Phonox... It has been a while. I can't think of a better way to kickstart the NYE festivities with a big all-night-long sesh at one of my favourite London clubs. HWFG!"

"You can RSVP for priority access to tickets - which go on sale Tuesday 17th October a"

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Denis Sulta

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

