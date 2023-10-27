DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Monster Mash , 90'S And 00'S Halloween Party

The Camden
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
So we were working in the lab late one night, preparing Halloween 2023, and then Count Dracula phoned us up and basically told us that if we don't throw a HUGE THROWBACK Halloween Party we'd be in trouble So here it is, THE MONSTER MASH

Friday October 27t

Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

The Camden

65 Crowndale Rd, London NW1, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

