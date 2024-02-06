Top track

Getting Ready to Get Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band

The Concert Hall
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Getting Ready to Get Down
Got a code?

About

Public On Sale: Friday 10/20 at 10am

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band
Hello Starling 20th Anniversary Tour

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Josh Ritter

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.