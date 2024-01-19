DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HUE AND CRY
Piano and Voice Concert.
Hue and Cry was formed by brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane in 1983. The duo made a huge impact in the late 80s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote as well as massive hit singles Labour of Love, Looking f
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.