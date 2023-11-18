DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

l'isolachenonc'è /Yunis

Laboratorio Di Quartiere San Siro
Sat, 18 Nov, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“La magia è nel cuore di chi sa sognare. E i sognatori sono quelli che rimangono svegli per realizzare i propri sogni mentre tutti dormono.” Lettura in doppia lingua italino/arabo e laboratorio a partire dal libro Yunis, Gallucci editore con Barbara*** Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Laboratorio Di Quartiere San Siro

Piazzale Selinunte 4, 20148 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open2:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.