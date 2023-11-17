DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

91 HIP-HOP CONTEST #4

Le Plan
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Un Rap Contest dans la plus pure tradition des open mics. Présenté par Dandyguel. 30 places disponibles au maximum sur scène.

Vous posez sur une instru dans votre délire. Le jury composé d'artistes reconnus sélectionne 8 mcs.

Présenté par Le Plan.

Lineup

Dandyguel

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Doors open7:00 pm

