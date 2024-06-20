Top track

Zero Fucks Given

The Hip Priests

The Black Heart
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE HIP PRIESTS
https://www.facebook.com/thehippriests/

UPPLOPPET
https://www.facebook.com/upploppetband/

CHINESE JUNK
https://www.facebook.com/chinesejunkband/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hip Priests
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Hip Priests, Upploppet, Chinese Junk

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

