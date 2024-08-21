Top track

NEIL FRANCES - dancing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NEIL FRANCES

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NEIL FRANCES - dancing
Got a code?

About

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

The Los Angeles-based indie-dance duo is comprised of Australian-born Jordan Feller and Southern California native Marc Gilfrv.

On October 6, 2023, they'll release...

Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NEIL FRANCES

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.