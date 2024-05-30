Top track

Sneaky Miles, Divey and The Likes, Night Hawk, Mary McAvoy

Askew Bar & Lounge
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a great night with four unsigned acts full of talent!!

Night Hawk

Mary McAvoy

Divey & The Likes

Sneaky Miles

7pm doors

8pm show

$10 cover

This is a 21+ event
Askew Bar & Lounge presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sneaky Miles

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

