DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Asian Dub Foundation come to Hoots this August!
Since their inception in 1993 the rap rock, dub, dancehall, ragga, and South Asian band have been amazing crowds with their unique blend of sounds.
Don't miss this banging show!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.