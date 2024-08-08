Top track

Flyover

Asian Dub Foundation: 30th Anniversary

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 8 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.04

About

Asian Dub Foundation come to Hoots this August!

Since their inception in 1993 the rap rock, dub, dancehall, ragga, and South Asian band have been amazing crowds with their unique blend of sounds.

Don't miss this banging show!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asian Dub Foundation

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

