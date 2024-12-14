Top track

The Skids

CHALK
Sat, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £30.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Skids formed in 1977 in their home town of Dunfermline, Scotland by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson, & Tom Kellichan. After releasing an independent single the band were played by BBC Radio One's John Peel, supported The Clash in concert a...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
Lineup

THE SKIDS, Spear of Destiny

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

