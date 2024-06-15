DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIVA Reggaeton - Reggaeton Plus

Lightbox
Sat, 15 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9
About

Bringing together Reggaeton and Afro Club rhythms, from Afrobeats to Soca, Dancehall to R&B, if you like to wine, this one's for you!

VIVA Reggaeton is the perfect place to celebrate with friends; the vibrant atmosphere and great music will make it an unf...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VIVA
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lightbox

6A S Lambeth Pl, London SW8 1SP
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

