DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boundless

LIEU Secret - Marseille
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BASS FAIRGROUND

Quoi de mieux pour commencer une saison chaude, qu’une nuit bouillante ?

Les bonnes nouvelles arrivent au moment où on s’y attend le moins.

Très heureux de vous annoncer un line up que l’on concocte depuis un petit moment et qui s’annonc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Boundless.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LIEU Secret - Marseille

Lieu Secret - Marseille
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.