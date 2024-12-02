Top track

MilleniumKid & JBS - Vielleicht Vielleicht

MilleniumKid

Mojo Club
Mon, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MilleniumKid verkörpert eine faszinierende Verbindung aus düsterer Romantik und atmosphärischen Synthesizer-Klanglandschaften. Seine treibenden Beats treffen auf eine raue, hallende Stimme, die mit bittersüßer Melancholie eine Sehnsucht nach Liebe in der L...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, INNSITE BOOKING, Grüne Anreise, Diffus & Rausgegangen
Lineup

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

