Transcend Unplugged: You Me At Six + The Xcerts

Patterns
Sat, 11 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Transcend Sarcoma present acoustic sets from You Me At Six, The Xcerts and Ylissa

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Transcend Sarcoma.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ylissa, The Xcerts, You Me At Six

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity

