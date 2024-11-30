Top track

ascendant vierge

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€48.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Aussi bien avant-gardiste que sans égal, ascendant vierge continue sur sa lancée à établir la musique de demain, accessible à tou·te·s à travers des productions aux essences pop et rythmes effrénés autant que par des paroles tantôt apocalyptiques, captant...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par AMS & 12 STARS.
Lineup

Ascendant Vierge

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

