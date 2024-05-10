DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fabio Celenza faffiga experience

Alcazar Live
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fabio Celenza, dopo la laurea in Popular Music presso il Conservatorio di Pescara, diventa noto al pubblico del web per i suoi doppiaggi comico-nonsense di rockstar internazionali caricati per sbaglio su YouTube, come ad esempio Mick Jagger, Keith Richards...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Fabio Celenza

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.