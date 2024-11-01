DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Koe Wetzel

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SURROUNDED BY FLAMES, AMPS CRANKED ALL THE WAY UP, AND NO F*CKS GIVEN, KOE WETZEL LEAVES A TRAIL OF SOLD-OUT VENUES, SCREAMING FANS, AND EMPTY BOOZE BOTTLES IN HIS WAKE WHEREVER HE GOES. PROUDLY HAILING FROM NORTHEAST TEXAS, HE HAS QUIETLY ASSERTED HIMSEL...

This is a 14+ event
C2C Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koe Wetzel

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

