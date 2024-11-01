SURROUNDED BY FLAMES, AMPS CRANKED ALL THE WAY UP, AND NO F*CKS GIVEN, KOE WETZEL LEAVES A TRAIL OF SOLD-OUT VENUES, SCREAMING FANS, AND EMPTY BOOZE BOTTLES IN HIS WAKE WHEREVER HE GOES. PROUDLY HAILING FROM NORTHEAST TEXAS, HE HAS QUIETLY ASSERTED HIMSEL...

Read more